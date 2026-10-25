Wahi on split from Singh: incompatibility, not wedding plans
Entertainment
TV actor Karan Wahi recently opened up about his split with Uditi Singh, saying things ended mainly because they were not compatible enough.
He shared that while he hoped for marriage when they started dating, there were never any set wedding plans, something that got misunderstood.
'Bigg Boss 20' Singh addresses split
On Bigg Boss 20, Uditi talked about how their relationship struggled during the COVID-19 lockdown, with frequent arguments over daily stuff like cleaning and caring for their pet.
She also mentioned feeling discouraged by Karan's dominant attitude and comments about what she could or couldn't do.
Even after serious talks about the future, they decided to part ways in 2022 because their differences just couldn't be resolved.