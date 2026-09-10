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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Waiting Hai' trailer: Tatkal ticketing scam leads to crime investigation
'Waiting Hai' trailer: Tatkal ticketing scam leads to crime investigation

'Waiting Hai' trailer: Tatkal ticketing scam leads to crime investigation

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 10, 2026
05:24 pm
What's the story

The trailer for Waiting Hai, an upcoming dramedy centered around India's railway ticketing system, was unveiled on Thursday, September 10, 2026. The series stars Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora as the leads and follows a Railway Police officer investigating a massive Tatkal ticketing scam. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Waiting Hai is set in Patna and revolves around Sugam Mishra (Sharma), a newly appointed Railway Police officer eager to prove himself.

Character development

Afroz Hamsa's role in the racket

Arora plays Afroz Hamsa, a computer whiz who creates software to help users book confirmed Tatkal tickets.

The show's plot reveals that Hamsa initially develops this software to impress a girl, but later, his uncle sees it as a business opportunity.

What starts as a small operation eventually turns into an extensive network of ticket agents across the country, with Hamsa and his associates trying to stay one step ahead of the authorities.

Twitter Post

See the trailer here

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Character dynamics

Sugam's personal struggles

The trailer also gives us a glimpse into Sugam's personal life, including his relationship with his wife Princy (Harshita Gaur).

As he struggles to establish himself in his new job, Sugam faces pressure at home and from his superiors.

His investigation into the ticketing network provides him with an opportunity to take on a case that seems much bigger than he initially thought.

Meanwhile, Waiting Hai will start streaming on MX Player from September 16.

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