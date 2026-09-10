'Waiting Hai' trailer: Tatkal ticketing scam leads to crime investigation

The trailer also gives us a glimpse into Sugam's personal life, including his relationship with his wife Princy (Harshita Gaur).

As he struggles to establish himself in his new job, Sugam faces pressure at home and from his superiors.

His investigation into the ticketing network provides him with an opportunity to take on a case that seems much bigger than he initially thought.

Meanwhile, Waiting Hai will start streaming on MX Player from September 16.