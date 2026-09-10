'Waiting Hai' trailer: Tatkal ticketing scam leads to crime investigation
What's the story
The trailer for Waiting Hai, an upcoming dramedy centered around India's railway ticketing system, was unveiled on Thursday, September 10, 2026. The series stars Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora as the leads and follows a Railway Police officer investigating a massive Tatkal ticketing scam. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Waiting Hai is set in Patna and revolves around Sugam Mishra (Sharma), a newly appointed Railway Police officer eager to prove himself.
Character development
Afroz Hamsa's role in the racket
Arora plays Afroz Hamsa, a computer whiz who creates software to help users book confirmed Tatkal tickets.
The show's plot reveals that Hamsa initially develops this software to impress a girl, but later, his uncle sees it as a business opportunity.
What starts as a small operation eventually turns into an extensive network of ticket agents across the country, with Hamsa and his associates trying to stay one step ahead of the authorities.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
trailer status : confirmed😎— MX Player by Prime Video (@MXbyPrimeVideo) September 10, 2026
show ke liye bas 16 Sept tak #WaitingHai
Coming soon. Watch for free, on Prime Videohttps://t.co/O2aiocm5Sa@divyenndu@bhuvanarora27#kumudmishra@HarshitaGaur12@urfvijaymaurya@SunitaRajwar#YashpalSharma#DayaShankarPandey@sameervidwans…
Character dynamics
Sugam's personal struggles
The trailer also gives us a glimpse into Sugam's personal life, including his relationship with his wife Princy (Harshita Gaur).
As he struggles to establish himself in his new job, Sugam faces pressure at home and from his superiors.
His investigation into the ticketing network provides him with an opportunity to take on a case that seems much bigger than he initially thought.
Meanwhile, Waiting Hai will start streaming on MX Player from September 16.