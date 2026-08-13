Waititi voices Wonka in 'Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory'

Taika Waititi is set to bring his voice (and signature style) to Willy Wonka in Netflix's new animated movie, Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory.

The film will hit theaters first on November 5, 2027 (pretty unusual for a Netflix release) before landing on the streaming platform on December 22, 2027.

Alongside Waititi, Kit Connor voices Charlie and Kate Winslet is among the cast.