Waititi voices Wonka in 'Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory'
Taika Waititi is set to bring his voice (and signature style) to Willy Wonka in Netflix's new animated movie, Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory.
The film will hit theaters first on November 5, 2027 (pretty unusual for a Netflix release) before landing on the streaming platform on December 22, 2027.
Alongside Waititi, Kit Connor voices Charlie and Kate Winslet is among the cast.
Film follows Wonka after golden ticket
Directed by Jared Stern and Elaine Bogan, the story picks up after Wonka's famous Golden Ticket contest. After serving time for the crime of turning a child into a blueberry, Wonka returns to his factory hoping for a fresh start.
Meanwhile, Charlie and his friends try to swipe a priceless Wonka Bar while dealing with eviction threats: cue wild adventures inside the magical factory!
Expect original songs, some fun new characters from Roald Dahl's world, and an excited Waititi, who is also an executive producer, saying, "I'm thrilled to play my part in bringing Willy Wonka to life in animated form."