'Wake up India': Bhumi Pednekar calls out child safety after Delhi gang-rape
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar voiced her anger on Instagram after a six-year-old girl was gang-raped by three boys, aged just 10, 13, and 14, in Delhi's Bhajanpura on January 18.
Sharing the news, she asked: "What is going on." (followed by additional text)
Why is everyone talking about this?
Pednekar said we're failing as a society if kids aren't even safe on the streets—and pointed out that in this case, both the victim and the young accused are products of bigger issues.
Two of the boys have been caught; one is still missing.
Bigger picture?
She highlighted how society often reacts harshly to animals but doesn't show the same urgency for protecting children.
Her message: "Wake up India," urging real change for both children at risk and those who commit such acts.