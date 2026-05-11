Wallace and McGarry welcome 1st baby, keep name, gender private
Entertainment
Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry, known for their Hallmark movies, just welcomed their first baby!
They shared the news on Instagram for Mother's Day, with Wallace calling motherhood "the greatest joy of my life" alongside a sweet photo of their hands holding their baby's tiny hand.
The couple chose to keep the baby's name and gender private.
Wallace, McGarry engaged 2022 married 2024
Wallace and McGarry met back in 2018 while filming When Calls the Heart, got engaged in 2022, and married in September 2024.
Last November, they announced they were expecting with a festive Instagram post.
Their shared love for music and hanging out with their dog Darla brought them closer. Now they're starting a new chapter as parents.