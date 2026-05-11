Wallace and McGarry welcome 1st baby, keep name, gender private Entertainment May 11, 2026

Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry, known for their Hallmark movies, just welcomed their first baby!

They shared the news on Instagram for Mother's Day, with Wallace calling motherhood "the greatest joy of my life" alongside a sweet photo of their hands holding their baby's tiny hand.

The couple chose to keep the baby's name and gender private.