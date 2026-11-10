Walsh 'Ground Force' co-host dies aged 69 after long illness
Entertainment
Tommy Walsh, best known for co-hosting BBC's Ground Force, has died at 69 after a long illness.
His agent shared that he passed away peacefully with his family around him.
From 1997 to 2005, Walsh became a familiar face on TV alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock, making garden makeovers cool before it was a trend.
Walsh landed TV break renovating house
Walsh's TV journey started unexpectedly: he landed Ground Force after renovating a BBC producer's house and his eight-year-old daughter told him she had made a £10 bet with a boy at school that her dad was going to be on TV.
He later hosted shows like Clean It, Fix It, and joined Homes Under the Hammer in 2021.
A Hackney native, he leaves behind his wife, Marie, and three children.