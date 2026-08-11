Wamiqa Gabbi joins Rishab Shetty's 'Jai Hanuman': Report
What's the story
Actor Wamiqa Gabbi has reportedly been roped in for the upcoming pan-India mythological film, Jai Hanuman, starring Rishab Shetty. The news comes after a successful year for Gabbi, with the box-office success of Bhooth Bangla and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. She is currently being praised for her role as Chandra in the Tamil movie DC: The Bloody Valentine.
Role details
Gabbi to join film's Hyderabad schedule soon
Per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Gabbi will play an important character in Jai Hanuman, but the specifics of her role are still under wraps.
The actor is reportedly excited about this new venture into the world of mythology, action, and devotion.
She is expected to join the film's Hyderabad schedule soon.
Film details
More about 'Jai Hanuman'
Jai Hanuman is the much-awaited sequel to Prasanth Varma's 2024 blockbuster Hanu-Man, which starred Teja Sajja.
Shetty, who became a pan-India star with the success of the Kantara franchise, takes over as the lead in this sequel.
The film is an action-packed epic set in Kaliyug that pays tribute to Hanuman's unwavering devotion and loyalty while presenting him as an immortal spirit.
Production details
Other films in PVCU
Jai Hanuman is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series. The film is a part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), a superhero universe inspired by Indian history.
It went on the floors in March and is expected to be released in the second half of 2027.
Other upcoming films in this universe include Mahakali, which focuses on Goddess Kali, and Adhira, based on Lord Indra.
Future films
Gabbi's upcoming projects
Apart from Jai Hanuman, Gabbi has a slew of other projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Maddock Films's Prahaar, which is slated for a September release.
She also has Adivi Sesh's action thriller Goodachari 2 coming later this year.
Other films on her slate include Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Genie with Ravi Mohan, and Dharma Productions's Kuku Ki Kundali with Bhuvan Bam.