Wang, 76, turns heads at Met Gala in black ensemble

Malle's 1st year as Vogue lead

The star-studded event was co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. It also marked Chloe Malle's first year as Vogue's editorial lead.

Known for her daring choices (remember her 200-hour crystal gown at the Oscars after-party?), Wang keeps proving age is no limit when it comes to making a statement on fashion's biggest stage.