Wang, 76, turns heads at Met Gala in black ensemble
Entertainment
Vera Wang, 76, turned heads at this year's Met Gala in New York with a striking black look: a bandeau top, fitted skirt with a single strap, and one dramatic sleeve.
Her platinum-blonde hair and creative styling nailed the "Fashion Is Art" theme, making her one of the standout icons of the night.
Malle's 1st year as Vogue lead
The star-studded event was co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. It also marked Chloe Malle's first year as Vogue's editorial lead.
Known for her daring choices (remember her 200-hour crystal gown at the Oscars after-party?), Wang keeps proving age is no limit when it comes to making a statement on fashion's biggest stage.