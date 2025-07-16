Next Article
War 2: Jr NTR's entry scene and dance number revealed
Big news for War fans: Jr. NTR is officially joining Hrithik Roshan in War 2, stepping in after the first 15 minutes and sticking around for the rest of the film.
The two stars will even share a dance sequence together, which is said to be one of the movie's highlights.
War 2 hits theaters on August 14, 2025.
'War 2' directed by Ayan Mukerji
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this sequel packs six major action scenes filmed across five countries.
Hrithik returns as Agent Kabir, facing off against Jr. NTR's character Vikram, with Kiara Advani also playing a key role.
The Telugu rights sold for a whopping ₹80 crore—so expectations are sky-high!
Keep an eye out for the final trailer to get a sneak peek before release day.