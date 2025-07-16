War 2: Jr NTR's entry scene and dance number revealed Entertainment Jul 16, 2025

Big news for War fans: Jr. NTR is officially joining Hrithik Roshan in War 2, stepping in after the first 15 minutes and sticking around for the rest of the film.

The two stars will even share a dance sequence together, which is said to be one of the movie's highlights.

War 2 hits theaters on August 14, 2025.