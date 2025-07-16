Next Article
Sattamum Needhiyum 2025: All about the Tamil courtroom series
Saravanan is making a comeback in the new Tamil courtroom drama Sattamum Needhiyum, premiering July 18 on ZEE5.
He plays Sundara Moorthy, a notary public fighting for justice for a missing girl—marking both his first lead role in 15 years.
All 7 episodes dropping at once
You can catch all seven episodes worldwide on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium.
Each episode runs about 22-25 minutes, and the entire season drops at once.
A look at the cast and crew
Alongside Saravanan, the show features Namritha MV, Aroul D Shankar, Shanmugham, Thiruselvam, Vijayashree, and Iniya Ram.
It's directed by Balaji Selvaraj with music by Vibin Baskar—so expect some solid storytelling and production vibes.