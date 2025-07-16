Sattamum Needhiyum 2025: All about the Tamil courtroom series Entertainment Jul 16, 2025

Saravanan is making a comeback in the new Tamil courtroom drama Sattamum Needhiyum, premiering July 18 on ZEE5.

He plays Sundara Moorthy, a notary public fighting for justice for a missing girl—marking both his first lead role in 15 years.