Sonu Nigam triumphs in impersonation case
Singer Sonu Nigam just scored a win in court after a Bihar-based lawyer, Sonu Nigam Singh, pretended to be him on X (formerly Twitter).
The impersonator posted controversial and sensitive content under Nigam's name, which led to confusion and backlash.
Now, the Bombay High Court has ordered Singh to use his full name on X so people don't mistake him for the real Sonu Nigam.
Court sets precedent for defending personality rights online
Justice R.I. Chagla issued an interim order after seeing proof of 14 provocative posts from Singh's account—which had over 90,000 followers, including some big names.
The court made it clear: protecting someone's identity online matters, and this case sets a new standard for defending personality rights in India—even if you haven't trademarked your name.