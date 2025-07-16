Sonu Nigam triumphs in impersonation case Entertainment Jul 16, 2025

Singer Sonu Nigam just scored a win in court after a Bihar-based lawyer, Sonu Nigam Singh, pretended to be him on X (formerly Twitter).

The impersonator posted controversial and sensitive content under Nigam's name, which led to confusion and backlash.

Now, the Bombay High Court has ordered Singh to use his full name on X so people don't mistake him for the real Sonu Nigam.