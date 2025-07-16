'The Studio' shatters Emmy record with 23 nominations
Apple TV+'s comedy The Studio just set a new record for a debut series, landing 23 Emmy nominations—beating out Ted Lasso's previous high.
The show has been getting lots of love for its sharp writing, standout performances, and slick production.
Major contenders in the race
The Studio is up for Best Comedy Series alongside favorites like Abbott Elementary.
Seth Rogen scored his first-ever Lead Actor nomination, Catherine O'Hara and Kathryn Hahn are both in the running for Supporting Actress, and Ike Barinholtz also grabbed his first Emmy nod.
Even guest stars like Bryan Cranston and Martin Scorsese got recognized.
Apple is making real waves in the streaming world
This huge haul of nominations shows Apple TV+ is becoming a serious player in comedy.
The Studio's success highlights the talent behind the show—and signals that Apple is making real waves in the streaming world this year.