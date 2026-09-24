Warner Bros delays 'Gremlins 3' release, unveils Gizmo teaser
Entertainment
Warner Bros. has delayed Gremlins 3, moving its release from November 2027 to October 6, 2028, with fans having waited 36 years and counting for a new, live-action Gremlins movie.
To make the wait a little easier, they dropped a new teaser with Gizmo on September 23, 2026.
Columbus to direct 'Gremlins 3'
Chris Columbus (the original writer) will direct this one, with a script by Carl Ellsworth, Zach Lipovsky, and Adam B Stein.
Steven Spielberg's Amblin is producing, but Joe Dante (the director behind the first two films) isn't involved this time.
Warner Bros. also shifted Dynamic Duo (a puppet/animated film about Dick Grayson and Jason Todd) from June to September 22, 2028, to avoid clashing with Paramount's Call of Duty movie.