Warner Bros. Discovery's board still backing Netflix merger

PSKY raised its bid to $30 per share in cash, saying it's better value and less risky than Netflix 's $21-$27.75 per share offer (which comes with a lot of debt). PSKY isn't giving up—they're planning to rally shareholders against the Netflix deal.

What's the deal with the Netflix merger?

Netflix's $82.7 billion proposal would spin off some old-school TV channels and combine streaming and studios at nearly $28 per share, plus take on $10 billion in debt.

This setup is supposed to be simpler and safer for WBD as they get ready for that all-important March vote—so if you're following big media shakeups or just want to know who might control your favorite shows soon, keep an eye on this one!