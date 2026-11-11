Warner Bros. developing 'You've Got Mail' reboot
What's the story
Warner Bros. is developing a reboot of the beloved 1998 romantic comedy, You've Got Mail. The studio has tapped Jason Orley to direct the new version, reported Variety. While plot details are still under wraps, Orley is currently working on a script inspired by an earlier draft from Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont.
Director's role
Here's everything about Orley
Orley, who recently completed post-production on Close Personal Friends, an Amazon comedy starring Brie Larson and Jack Quaid, will be at the helm of the new You've Got Mail.
His previous directorial ventures include Big Time Adolescence (2019) and I Want You Back (2022).
On television, he directed six episodes of Pete Davidson's 2023 Peacock series Bupkis and worked on three of Davidson's comedy specials.
Original film
Original film's plot and cast
The original You've Got Mail, written and directed by Nora Ephron, was released in December 1998.
It featured Tom Hanks as Joe Fox, a corporate bookstore executive, and Meg Ryan as Kathleen Kelly, the owner of an independent children's bookstore.
Despite being business rivals in real life, they unknowingly fall in love through anonymous emails.
The film also featured Parker Posey, Greg Kinnear, Dave Chappelle, and Jean Stapleton.
Film's success
'You've Got Mail' was a commercial success
The original You've Got Mail was a commercial success, grossing over $250 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.
It was based on Miklos Laszlo's 1937 play Parfumerie and is a remake of the 1940 comedy classic The Shop Around the Corner starring Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullavan.