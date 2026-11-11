Warner Bros. developing 'You've Got Mail' reboot

The original You've Got Mail, written and directed by Nora Ephron, was released in December 1998.

It featured Tom Hanks as Joe Fox, a corporate bookstore executive, and Meg Ryan as Kathleen Kelly, the owner of an independent children's bookstore.

Despite being business rivals in real life, they unknowingly fall in love through anonymous emails.

The film also featured Parker Posey, Greg Kinnear, Dave Chappelle, and Jean Stapleton.