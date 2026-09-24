Warner Bros. pushes 'Gremlins 3' release to 2028
What's the story
Warner Bros. has pushed back the release of Gremlins 3 from its original date of November 19, 2027, to October 6, 2028, confirmed Variety. The project was first revealed by David Zaslav, CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery, during an investor call in 2025. The film will see Steven Spielberg return as executive producer with Chris Columbus producing and directing it.
Production team
Everything we know about the film
The script for Gremlins 3 is being written by Hannah Marks, based on an original draft by Columbus, Adam Stein, and Zach Lipovsky.
The film is being produced under Amblin Entertainment by Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario, along with Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe of 26th Street Pictures.
However, the official title, plot details, and casting have not yet been disclosed.
Franchise history
Franchise history of 'Gremlins'
The original Gremlins film, released in 1984, was a horror-comedy about a boy named Billy who gets a cute but mysterious creature called Mogwai.
The film grossed over $160 million worldwide against an $11 million budget and helped create the PG-13 film rating, as per Box Office Mojo.
Its 1990 sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, was not as successful at the box office but has since gained cult classic status.