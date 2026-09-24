Warner Bros. pushes 'Gremlins 3' release to 2028

The script for Gremlins 3 is being written by Hannah Marks, based on an original draft by Columbus, Adam Stein, and Zach Lipovsky.

The film is being produced under Amblin Entertainment by Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario, along with Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe of 26th Street Pictures.

However, the official title, plot details, and casting have not yet been disclosed.