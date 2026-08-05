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Home / News / Entertainment News / Amruta Fadnavis lands exclusive Warner Music India contract
Amruta Fadnavis lands exclusive Warner Music India contract
Warner Music India partners with Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis lands exclusive Warner Music India contract

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 05, 2026
05:30 pm
What's the story

Singer Amruta Fadnavis has signed an exclusive, full-spectrum deal with Warner Music India. The agreement will see the label managing her touring, brand endorsements, and upcoming independent music releases. "Thrilled to announce my signing with Warner Music India, who will now be handling my end-to-end musical collaborations," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Artist's statement

Deal covers music, live performances, and brand endorsements

Fadnavis said, "Grateful for this new partnership and excited for what's ahead."

The deal includes not just her music but also live performances, brand endorsements, and endorsement work.

Warner Music India will now handle the release and distribution of her upcoming independent music.

Twitter Post

See Fadnavis's post here

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Previous collaboration

Previous collaboration with Warner Music India

The new deal is an extension of a previous collaboration between Fadnavis and Warner Music India. The label had earlier released her single Saawan in 2024.

Now, the partnership has been expanded to include live shows, brand partnerships, and overall career management.

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Label's statement

Jay Mehta on welcoming Fadnavis to the family

Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India & SAARC, said in a statement that they were "very happy" to welcome Fadnavis into their family.

He described her as a "very talented and versatile personality."

The label will be supporting her in everything from brand partnerships and live shows to independent music releases.

Artist's background

Who is Amruta Fadnavis?

Fadnavis is a trained classical vocalist who has released several devotional and independent songs in the past.

Apart from her music career, she is also known for her social advocacy work, especially in women's empowerment, financial literacy, and child welfare.

Before entering public life, she worked in the banking sector for over 20 years.

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