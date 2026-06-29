Warsi cast as serious cop in Hirani's 'Pritam and Pedro'
Entertainment
Rajkumar Hirani's new web series, Pritam and Pedro, drops July 3, 2026, and puts Arshad Warsi in a serious police officer role, quite a switch from his usual comedy gigs.
The show aims to give fans a fresh take on Warsi, moving beyond the classic Circuit character everyone knows him for.
Series inspired by Dubey books
Hirani says there's still some lighthearted humor, but this time Warsi gets a much deeper backstory.
The series is fast-paced and emotionally charged, inspired by Amit Dubey's books Hidden Files and Return of the Trojan Horse.
Directed by Avinash Arun, it also stars Vir Hirani, Vikrant Massey, and Boman Irani.