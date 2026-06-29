Warsi cast as serious cop in Hirani's 'Pritam and Pedro'

Series inspired by Dubey books

Hirani says there's still some lighthearted humor, but this time Warsi gets a much deeper backstory.

The series is fast-paced and emotionally charged, inspired by Amit Dubey's books Hidden Files and Return of the Trojan Horse.

Directed by Avinash Arun, it also stars Vir Hirani, Vikrant Massey, and Boman Irani.