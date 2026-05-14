Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt ignored by the paparazzi? Netizens react
What's the story
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made her much-awaited return to the Cannes Film Festival this year. However, in a viral video from the event, she appears to receive little attention from photographers while walking the red carpet. Despite that, Bhatt continues waving and posing until the end of the carpet. The clip has since sparked reactions online.
Netizens react
'Who is she waving at?'
One netizen said, "No one is interested to click her pictures," while another said, "Who is she waving at? No cameraman is interested in her." A third person defended the actor, saying, "The way these people in comments who are Indian making fun of her, do these people know that there is racism towards Indians..." They added, "She represents our country there btw so respect her." Another fan said, "She handled it gracefully."
Last year
'Last year started with a lot of chaos...'
Meanwhile, this is Bhatt's second time at the prestigious festival, after making her debut last year. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "Last year started with a lot of chaos because I landed and I went straight into the red carpet." "So this time I was mindful of trying to find a bit of calm within the chaos." On the work front, she will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.