Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt ignored by the paparazzi? Netizens react

Netizens react

'Who is she waving at?'

One netizen said, "No one is interested to click her pictures," while another said, "Who is she waving at? No cameraman is interested in her." A third person defended the actor, saying, "The way these people in comments who are Indian making fun of her, do these people know that there is racism towards Indians..." They added, "She represents our country there btw so respect her." Another fan said, "She handled it gracefully."