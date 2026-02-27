Was Rishab Rikhiram Sharma a disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar?

The Ravi Shankar Centre in New Delhi has issued a statement refuting sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's claim of being the last disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar. The center clarified that Nishad Gadgil and Dr. Scott Eisman were Guruji's last disciples. The statement also detailed the nature of Sharma's relationship with the late maestro, emphasizing that it was not a formal "Ganda-Bandhan Ceremony" or per customary traditions.

Informal initiation Informal string-tying ceremony held in 2012 The center recounted that on January 3, 2012, an informal string-tying ceremony was held between Guruji and Sharma at the request of the latter's father. However, this event was not a formal initiation as no priest or ceremonial thread was involved. The statement emphasized that Guruji did not deliver any formal discourse or extensive lessons on that day. Notably, clips from this event went viral recently, with Sharma's fans claiming it was the initiation ceremony.

Teaching details No extensive lessons were given to Sharma The center further clarified that between January 3 and March 9, 2012, Guruji gave a few classes to Sharma. However, there were no extensive lessons during this period. After March 9, Guruji did not give any further lessons or supervision to Sharma. He passed away on December 12, 2012.

Disciple definition What does being a disciple mean? The statement also defined the term "disciple" in the context of Indian classical music and the center. "In the Parampara of Indian Classical Music and the Centre, the word 'disciple' carries deep meaning. It is not symbolic, and it is not established through an informal moment." Instead, it is a bond that develops over many years of guidance and shared commitment.

Teaching acknowledgment Most of Sharma's training was under Parimal Sadaphal The center acknowledged that most of Sharma's formal training was under the guidance of Parimal Sadaphal, another senior disciple of Guruji. It also clarified that the photographs being circulated as proof of a guru-disciple relationship are misunderstood, as Guruji had a long-standing relationship with Sharma's family for many generations.