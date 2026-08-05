Watts joins Marvel voicing E.V.I.E. in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Naomi Watts just joined the Marvel universe as the voice of E.V.I.E. (or E.V.), Peter Parker's self-created artificial intelligence assistant in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

She revealed the news on Instagram with a fun Zoom snap and joked, "From playing your mom to playing your AI (100% human made)."

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Tom Holland back as Spidey.