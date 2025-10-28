'We find joy in each other's company': Michelle on marriage

Michelle revealed they purposely don't talk much during the day so dinner feels special: We want to have something to talk about at dinner. She also cleared up that skipping Trump's 2017 inauguration was her personal choice—not a sign of trouble in their marriage.

Their bond now is built on humor, respect

Michelle said public life changed some of their routines, but private moments help them reconnect.

She summed it up simply: We find joy in each other's company.

