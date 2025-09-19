'Weapons' streaming in India: Where to watch, rental prices
The supernatural horror hit Weapons, directed by Zach Cregger, is finally streaming in India.
The film follows the eerie disappearance of 17 schoolkids in Maybrook, Pennsylvania, and has already made waves worldwide with over $239 million at the box office.
If you're into suspenseful mysteries and horror vibes, this film, known for its gripping storyline and mystery elements, has caught the attention of horror fans worldwide.
Rental prices on Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream
You can stream Weapons on Amazon Prime Video (₹499 rental, English only) or BookMyShow Stream (₹549 to rent or ₹799 to buy).
The price is a bit higher than usual, but the film's gripping story and cast—featuring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin—make it worth checking out if you love a good scare told from fresh perspectives.