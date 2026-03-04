'Web series taking over': Konkona Sen Sharma on industry shift
Konkona Sen Sharma is feeling the shift in the film world, saying, "By and large I've to say that these are usually web series... But it is true that very few offers come for theatrical nowadays to me."
With streaming platforms taking over, she's noticed traditional movie roles aren't coming her way as much.
Sen Sharma has been part of both worlds
Known for standout performances in movies like Mr. and Mrs. Iyer and Lipstick Under My Burkha, Sen Sharma has moved with the times—recently starring in streaming projects like Ajeeb Daastaans, Mumbai Diaries, and Killer Soup.
Her latest film, 'Accused,' is a global hit
Sen Sharma currently stars in the Netflix movie 'Accused,' where she plays a London surgeon wrongly accused of misconduct.
The film quickly climbed to No. 2 on Netflix globally and trended in 84 countries.
She also wants to see more variety in films
She's also spoken up about how big-budget action movies often get priority over women-led or character-driven stories.
For her, a healthy film scene needs more variety on the big screen—not just blockbusters.