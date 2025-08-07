Next Article
'Wednesday' S02: Who is the real villain, Judi Spannegel?
Season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday (out August 6, 2025) ups the suspense as Wednesday Addams digs into a string of creepy deaths at Nevermore Academy.
The mystery leads her to Judi Spannegel, who's secretly running the show behind those deadly crow attacks and putting her friend Enid in danger.
Spannegel is a master manipulator
Played by Heather Matarazzo, Spannegel is carrying on her father's shady experiments using Outcasts for their powers.
She hides out at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility, where she controls bird attacks from underground.
The season builds up to an intense showdown between Wednesday and Spannegel—expect plenty of clever twists and high-stakes moments.