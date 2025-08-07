Next Article
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Inspector Zende' trailer out; film hits Netflix in September
Manoj Bajpayee is back with "Inspector Zende," dropping on Netflix September 5.
Set in retro Mumbai, the film follows his character's chase after an escaped convict, with Jim Sarbh playing the infamous "swimsuit killer."
Inspired by real events and directed by Chinmay D Mandlekar, it promises a mix of suspense and laughs.
Producers call it a tribute to classic investigation methods
Producers call "Inspector Zende" a tribute to classic investigation methods—showing how ordinary people can pull off amazing things with determination.
Netflix India's Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh praised Mandlekar's fresh spin on the cop-vs-criminal story, saying it celebrates grit and cleverness over gadgets.