Manoj Bajpayee's 'Inspector Zende' trailer out; film hits Netflix in September Entertainment Aug 07, 2025

Manoj Bajpayee is back with "Inspector Zende," dropping on Netflix September 5.

Set in retro Mumbai, the film follows his character's chase after an escaped convict, with Jim Sarbh playing the infamous "swimsuit killer."

Inspired by real events and directed by Chinmay D Mandlekar, it promises a mix of suspense and laughs.