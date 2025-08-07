5 iconic westerns by Clint Eastwood you can't miss

Clint Eastwood has been a key player in Western films, both as an actor and a director. The iconic Westerns of his have deeply impacted cinema, with rough terrains and complex characters. Here's a look at five of his most unforgettable Westerns, highlighting their distinct offerings to the genre. Each of them provides a unique perspective on the classic Western tale, a must-have for genre lovers.

Drive 1 'A Fistful of Dollars' A Fistful of Dollars catapulted Eastwood to fame in the world of Westerns. Released in 1964, the film was directed by Sergio Leone and is one of the first Spaghetti Westerns. Eastwood's mysterious drifter plays two rival families against each other. The film's unique style and iconic score made it stand apart from conventional American Westerns, making Eastwood an intimidating on-screen presence.

Drive 2 'For A Few Dollars More' After the glorious success of A Fistful of Dollars, Eastwood came back with For a Few Dollars More. Released in 1965, this sequel further established him as an iconic name in Western cinema. Here, he partners with another bounty hunter to bring an outlaw gang leader to justice. The film is famous for its action-packed scenes and intriguing character relations, adding a lot to the Spaghetti Western sub-genre.

Drive 3 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' Considered one of the greatest films ever made, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly was released in 1966. Directed by Sergio Leone once again, it stars Eastwood as "the Good," opposite Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach. The plot follows three gunslingers competing to find buried treasure amidst chaos during wartime America. Its epic scope and unforgettable music score have made it an enduring classic within both westerns, specifically, and cinema generally.