Angelina Jolie threatens to expose Brad Pitt's 'dirty laundry': Report
Angelina Jolie has told Brad Pitt she'll "go public—all of it" if he keeps pushing their legal fight.
This all started over the sale of their French winery, Chateau Miraval, after Jolie sold her half without Pitt's OK.
Jolie previously accused Pitt of trying to silence her
Pitt sued Jolie in 2022, saying her sale broke their agreement and hurt the business they bought together.
Jolie fired back, claiming Pitt tried to force her into an NDA so she couldn't talk about their disputes.
Now, things are heating up as Pitt's team tries to get a Stoli Group exec involved.
Both sides are gearing up for a possible trial
Back in 2022, Jolie first brought up these personal claims in court filings but hasn't spoken out publicly since then.
