Weinstein retrial in New York focuses on Jessica Mann allegation
Entertainment
Harvey Weinstein is back in a New York courtroom for a retrial over a 2013 rape allegation from hairstylist and actor Jessica Mann.
Jury selection has begun, and this time the case zeroes in only on Mann's accusation, after earlier convictions were overturned.
It is the third time this particular claim is being examined.
Marc Agnifilo disputes evidence against Weinstein
Weinstein's new defense lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, is pushing back against fresh evidence tied to Weinstein's past statements.
The trial will keep its focus tight, just on what happened with Mann, leaving out talk of a claims fund or his health issues.
Once one of Hollywood's most powerful names, Weinstein now faces more possible prison time as his legal battles continue.