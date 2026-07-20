'Welcome 3' continues to mint money; total gross reaches ₹192cr
What's the story
The Bollywood film Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) has shown a remarkable growth in its box office collection. On Day 24 (July 19), it raked in a net of ₹0.66 crore across 718 shows, marking a significant jump of 65% from the previous day's net collection of ₹0.4 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to an impressive ₹158.15 crore and total India net collections to ₹133.11 crore so far!
International success
International earnings and regional performance
The film's international earnings have also been impressive, with a total gross of ₹33.5 crore. This pushes its worldwide gross collection to an astounding ₹191.65 crore!
The film has been performing well in various regions, with Ahmedabad witnessing an overall occupancy of 25.3%, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) at 25% and Mumbai at 19.5%.
Star-studded lineup
About the film and cast ensemble
Welcome To The Jungle is a comedy film featuring an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever.
The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and has a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes.
It was released in theaters on June 26.