'Welcome 3' teaser: Akshay promises gags amid jungle adventure
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has dropped the teaser for his upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle. The movie, directed by Ahmed Khan and featuring an ensemble cast of over 30 actors, is set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026. The teaser promises a continuation of the franchise's signature slapstick humor and outrageous confusion.
Character reprise
Kumar shoots a fake film in real jungle
In the teaser, Kumar is in the leading role. We see a huge ensemble has been brought into a real jungle to shoot a "fake film." Why or by whom is not revealed. The film also features several other actors, including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and Aftab Shivdasani, among others. Many of these faces feature in the short teaser.
Franchise evolution
Everything to know about 'Welcome' franchise
The Welcome franchise began with the film Welcome, which starred Feroz Khan, Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Rawal. The second installment, Welcome Back was released in 2015 and featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan. Notably, both Welcome and Welcome Back were directed by Anees Bazmee. The third film is produced by Base Industries Group and Seeta Films.