'Welcome 3' teaser: Akshay promises gags amid jungle adventure

Character reprise

Kumar shoots a fake film in real jungle

In the teaser, Kumar is in the leading role. We see a huge ensemble has been brought into a real jungle to shoot a "fake film." Why or by whom is not revealed. The film also features several other actors, including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and Aftab Shivdasani, among others. Many of these faces feature in the short teaser.