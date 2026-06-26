'Welcome to the Jungle' debuts featuring 34 actors across generations
Entertainment
Welcome to the Jungle just dropped, and it's making history with 34 actors from different generations all in one movie, an ensemble cast of 34 actors from different generations.
Director Ahmed Khan said shooting felt like organizing a daily music concert, with up to 900 people on set some days, including stunt crews, dancers, horsemen, and more.
Shetty Fernandez Rawal Yadav worked smoothly
The film needed two huge grounds just to fit 50 vanity vans and hundreds of vehicles for everyone involved.
Even with tight schedules and scorching heat, stars like Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav worked together smoothly: no ego clashes or drama.
The movie is co-produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali.