'Welcome to the Jungle' debuts featuring 34 actors across generations Entertainment Jun 26, 2026

Welcome to the Jungle just dropped, and it's making history with 34 actors from different generations all in one movie, an ensemble cast of 34 actors from different generations.

Director Ahmed Khan said shooting felt like organizing a daily music concert, with up to 900 people on set some days, including stunt crews, dancers, horsemen, and more.