'Welcome to the Jungle' credits Sajid Nadiadwala as 'Angel Eyes'
What's the story
Audiences watching Welcome to the Jungle are in for an early surprise, as the film's 'Special Thanks' credits feature an unexpected mention. Producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala has given a special mention to his cousin brother Sajid Nadiadwala, who is referred to as "Sajid Nadiadwala aka Angel Eyes."
Special mention explained
'That's because he's like an angel...'
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Nadiadwala revealed the reason behind this unique acknowledgment. He said, "That's because he's like an angel. He's always ready to help everyone. And he does so selflessly; he doesn't expect anything in return." "He has always been an important part of my life and has stood like a rock behind me. We have grown up together." Hailing from one of Bollywood's most influential film families, Nadiadwala and Sajid are both grandchildren of AK Nadiadwala.
Film details
About 'Welcome to the Jungle'
The film, Welcome to the Jungle, boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, and Jackie Shroff, among others. The story is written by the late Neeraj Vora and directed by Ahmed Khan.