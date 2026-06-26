'Welcome to the Jungle' credits Sajid Nadiadwala as 'Angel Eyes'

Special mention explained

'That's because he's like an angel...'

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Nadiadwala revealed the reason behind this unique acknowledgment. He said, "That's because he's like an angel. He's always ready to help everyone. And he does so selflessly; he doesn't expect anything in return." "He has always been an important part of my life and has stood like a rock behind me. We have grown up together." Hailing from one of Bollywood's most influential film families, Nadiadwala and Sajid are both grandchildren of AK Nadiadwala.