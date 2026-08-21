Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle' now streaming on JioHotstar
What's the story
The ensemble comedy, Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, is now available on OTT. The film started streaming on JioHotstar on Friday (August 21), just under two months after its theatrical release. Its star-studded lineup includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, and Raveena Tandon, among others.
Cast details
Plot of 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Welcome to the Jungle boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with 34 actors featured in the film.
The film's plot revolves around a businessman who invests his black money into a film project that he expects to flop.
However, things take an unexpected turn when their jungle movie shoot is mistaken for an actual military operation, leading to chaos and confusion.
Box office performance
Box office collection of 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Before its OTT debut, Welcome to the Jungle enjoyed a strong box office run.
The film surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of the original Welcome (2007) within five days of its release.
It earned ₹192.75 crore worldwide, with an India net collection of ₹134.11 crore and a gross of ₹159.15 crore, per Sacnilk.
It received mixed reviews from critics.