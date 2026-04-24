'Welcome To The Jungle': Pen Marudhar could acquire overseas rights
What's the story
With just two months to go for the release of Welcome To The Jungle, the film is reportedly in talks with Pen Marudhar for its overseas theatrical distribution rights. The news was first reported by Film Information magazine, which published a public notice on Thursday calling upon anyone claiming any right or legal claim over these rights to respond within five days.
Deal details
Deal expected to be finalized by end of April
An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Pen Marudhar's team is confident that Welcome To The Jungle will have a great run overseas due to its comic genre, sprawling cast, and the popularity of the Welcome brand." "Therefore, they are finalizing the deal, which is expected to close before the end of the month."
Domestic acquisition
JioStar has acquired all-India theatrical rights
Meanwhile, a trade source confirmed to the outlet that JioStar's Disney distribution arm has acquired the domestic theatrical rights for Welcome To The Jungle. "In fact, JioStar acquired the all-India theatrical distribution rights as well as the satellite and OTT rights for the film," they said. This means that after its theatrical run, Welcome To The Jungle will be available on Star TV channels and JioHotstar.
Film details
About 'Welcome To The Jungle'
Welcome To The Jungle features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav. It also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Krushna Abhishek among others. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and will hit theaters on June 26.