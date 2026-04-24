'Welcome To The Jungle': Pen Marudhar could acquire overseas rights

With just two months to go for the release of Welcome To The Jungle , the film is reportedly in talks with Pen Marudhar for its overseas theatrical distribution rights. The news was first reported by Film Information magazine, which published a public notice on Thursday calling upon anyone claiming any right or legal claim over these rights to respond within five days.

Deal details Deal expected to be finalized by end of April An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Pen Marudhar's team is confident that Welcome To The Jungle will have a great run overseas due to its comic genre, sprawling cast, and the popularity of the Welcome brand." "Therefore, they are finalizing the deal, which is expected to close before the end of the month."

Domestic acquisition JioStar has acquired all-India theatrical rights Meanwhile, a trade source confirmed to the outlet that JioStar's Disney distribution arm has acquired the domestic theatrical rights for Welcome To The Jungle. "In fact, JioStar acquired the all-India theatrical distribution rights as well as the satellite and OTT rights for the film," they said. This means that after its theatrical run, Welcome To The Jungle will be available on Star TV channels and JioHotstar.

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