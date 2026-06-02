Welsh actor Davies dies at 44, brother shares Instagram post
Entertainment
Owain Rhys Davies, the Welsh actor known for Twin Peaks: The Return and The OA, has passed away at 44.
His brother Rhodri shared the news on Instagram, calling it devastating and thanking everyone for their support.
Details about his death remain private.
Davies had film and stage credits
Davies made his mark as Agent Wilson in Twin Peaks: The Return and appeared in projects like Alice Through the Looking Glass and A Serial Killer's Guide to Life.
He also performed on London's West End in shows such as Mamma Mia! and The Wizard of Oz.
His final projects, Jeff the Killer and La Fantasia, are still awaiting release.