West to make India debut May 23 in New Delhi Entertainment Apr 21, 2026

Kanye West, now going by Ye, is finally coming to India for his first-ever concert here on May 23, 2026.

He'll take the stage at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi as part of his global tour.

The show was originally set for March 29, 2026, but was postponed; if you already bought tickets, don't worry, they're still valid.