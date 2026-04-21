West to make India debut May 23 in New Delhi
Kanye West, now going by Ye, is finally coming to India for his first-ever concert here on May 23, 2026.
He'll take the stage at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi as part of his global tour.
The show was originally set for March 29, 2026, but was postponed; if you already bought tickets, don't worry, they're still valid.
District by Zomato tickets from ₹7,500
Tickets start at ₹7,500, with options like Gold Premium (₹14,500), Platinum (₹20,000), Super Fan Zone (₹25,000), and Lounge (₹30,000).
You can only book through District By Zomato — and there's a handy "Pay 50% and Reserve" option if you want to lock in your spot early.
This isn't just another gig: Ye's concert marks a milestone for Indian hip-hop fans and shows how India's becoming a must-stop for global music stars.