Is 'Euphoria' getting high school all wrong?

Popular television series Euphoria depicts high school as the most dramatic, mind-numbingly intense experience of one's life. As amazing as its bold storytelling has been, there are things about the show that simply aren't true to high school life. Here, we look at some of them and how Euphoria may be misrepresenting certain aspects of teenage life. Let's take a look, shall we?

Drama focus Overemphasis on drama and conflict Euphoria often showcases extreme drama and conflict within its characters. Sure, conflicts arise in real high schools, but they're hardly as frequent or as intense as shown on the series. The show tends to exaggerate situations for effect, which can make viewers think that such tension is the norm in day-to-day teenage life.

Substance portrayal Unrealistic depiction of substance use While Euphoria frequently depicts substance use among teens as a mainstream theme, hinting that it's normalized and widespread, the truth couldn't be further. In reality, only a minority of teens regularly participate in such activities. Statistics reveal that most high school students don't engage in substance use to the extent shown in the series, emphasizing a vast contrast between on-screen portrayals and real-life conduct.

Academic focus Limited representation of academic life While Euphoria pays little attention to academics as opposed to other facets of teenage life, most students dedicate a lot of time to studies and extracurriculars during their high school years. The show's restricted depiction could make it seem like an incomplete picture of what a regular student's day looks like.

Parental role Lack of parental involvement In Euphoria, parental figures are often depicted as detached or oblivious to their teens's lives. This is the exact opposite of reality. Most parents are heavily invested, directing and uplifting their teens through the many challenges of high school years. This difference in portrayal can lead to warped perceptions about the nature of family dynamics. It perhaps misleads viewers about the level of parental involvement one usually sees in real life.