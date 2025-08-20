'Glee' misleads viewers about real high school choirs

Glee, the iconic TV show, showcases high school choirs so well that one can't help but binge-watch it for the drama and music. But as it turns out, Glee's story often departs from the truth, leaving a lot of us misled about what it means to be in a choir. Here's how real high school choirs work and what they mean for students involved.

#1 Unrealistic rehearsal schedules In Glee, the rehearsals appear to be spontaneous and unstructured, often occurring at the drop of a hat. In reality, however, high school choirs maintain strict schedules to accommodate students's academic commitments. Rehearsals are planned well in advance and require consistent attendance to ensure everyone is prepared for performances. The depiction of impromptu practices overlooks the discipline and time management skills necessary for successful choir participation.

#2 Overemphasis on solo performances The show often emphasizes solo performances, making it feel like individual talent supersedes group harmony. In real high school choirs, the focus is on teamwork and blending voices to achieve a cohesive sound. Although solos do happen, they aren't as frequent or central as shown in Glee. The spotlight is more on the effort of the group rather than individual moments.

#3 Lack of diverse musical repertoire While Glee tends to stick to contemporary pop songs, that isn't what real choirs generally explore. High school choirs sing a range of genres from classical pieces to folk songs and traditional choral works in addition to modern hits. The mix enables students to hone their versatile singing skills and get an appreciation for different styles of music.

#4 Simplified competition dynamics Competitions in Glee are so heightened with drama and so simplified that it doesn't match what actual choir contests are like. Competitions are based on detailed criteria for judging- like vocal technique, stage presence, adherence to musical scores, etc. The show's depiction often skips over all of this for the sake of dramatic plot twists, misrepresenting how competitive things are in reality.