How will Paramount-Warner Bros. merger affect viewers?

The proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. by Paramount Skydance could significantly alter Hollywood and the media landscape. While it has received shareholder approval, regulatory clearance is still pending. The deal could impact streaming costs, cinema operations, and news coverage in the US. Here's a closer look at these potential changes.

Streaming implications Impact on streaming services It is expected that once the merger happens, the Paramount+ OTT service will be combined with Warner Bros.'s HBO Max. This could offer viewers access to a wider range of content under one subscription, from popular shows like The Pitt to classics such as Casablanca and F.R.I.E.N.D.S. However, the impact on prices remains uncertain. The BBC says, initially, users who currently pay for both services might get a cheaper deal, but over time, prices could increase due to reduced competition.

Cinema impact Effects on cinema operations The merger could be a relief for movie theater operators and Hollywood insiders who feared a Netflix takeover. Paramount and Warner Bros. still depend on ticket sales to boost their movies' returns, unlike Netflix. This could mean fewer films being rushed straight to OTT. However, experts warned, via BBC, that consolidation will likely lead to fewer films being made, as seen after Disney's acquisition of Fox. Same concern is being voiced by Hollywood A-listers in their merger opposition open letter.

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