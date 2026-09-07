What led to mass hospitalization after The Chainsmokers concert?
What's the story
As many as 14 individuals were hospitalized after attending a The Chainsmokers concert at Discovery Meadow, San Jose, California, on September 4. The San Jose Fire Department reported receiving multiple medical assistance requests from the outdoor event. In response to these calls, the San Jose Fire Department immediately requested an Ambulance Task Force, two additional advanced life support fire units, and a Battalion Chief to manage the incident and provide additional medical resources.
Medical response
Details of the incident
The San Jose Fire Department posted on X that they responded to reports of "multiple patients requiring medical attention" at the concert.
A total of 14 ambulances were dispatched, and all 14 patients were transported to local hospitals.
However, the condition of those hospitalized or whether a single cause led to the incidents remains undisclosed.
Investigation
Concertgoers treated for suspected alcohol intoxication and drug-related issues
The San Jose Police Department told NBC Bay Area that concertgoers were treated for "suspected alcohol intoxication and drug-related issues."
No arrests have been reported in connection with these incidents.
The Chainsmokers have not yet commented on the situation, but they continued their US tour the next night at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas.
Tour details
Recent controversies and concert performances of The Chainsmokers
The Chainsmokers recently performed at the Chicago leg of Lollapalooza 2026, sharing the stage with artists like Olivia Dean, Charli xcx, Tate McRae, Lorde, The xx, John Summit, Jennie, and The Smashing Pumpkins.
Earlier this year, EsDeeKid criticized The Chainsmokers for releasing an unauthorized remix of 4 Raws.
They have also released other unauthorized remixes including Charli xcx's party 4 u and Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club.