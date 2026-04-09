What's the secret behind Akshay Kumar-Rajpal Yadav's electric chemistry?
What's the story
Rajpal Yadav, who will be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, recently opened up about his on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar. In an interview with Zoom, he said their comfort level and strong communication help them stay engaged in a scene until it is done. "Hamare mein koi formality nahin hai... hum dono itne acche communicator hain, he said.
Working style
Yadav's IPL match analogy
Yadav drew an interesting analogy between their working style and an IPL match, where the energy and entertainment never drop until the very end. "Manoranjan ek IPL ka match hai... jab tak scene poora shoot nahin hota, entertainment chalta rehta hai," he shared. This to and fro of energy ensures that even between takes, they remain immersed in the scene, keeping their performance alive and dynamic.
Actor's qualities
He also praised Kumar's spontaneity
Yadav also praised Kumar for his spontaneity on set. He said, "Akshay ji ki badi kamaal ki baat hai ki woh set pe hamesha kuch na kuch live khojte rehte hain," adding that this quality makes scenes feel more natural and engaging. He also spoke about their shared "sporty" mindset, which he believes plays a crucial role in their chemistry.
Film anticipation
'Bhooth Bangla' releases on April 17
Yadav also spoke about his past roles with Kumar, saying he has always been lucky to get roles that are both entertaining and performance-driven. He credited Priyadarshan for creating this successful combination. Bhooth Bangla, which releases on April 17, also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film will have paid previews on April 16 night.