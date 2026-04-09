What's the secret behind Akshay Kumar-Rajpal Yadav's electric chemistry?

Rajpal Yadav , who will be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, recently opened up about his on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar . In an interview with Zoom, he said their comfort level and strong communication help them stay engaged in a scene until it is done. "Hamare mein koi formality nahin hai... hum dono itne acche communicator hain, he said.

Working style Yadav's IPL match analogy Yadav drew an interesting analogy between their working style and an IPL match, where the energy and entertainment never drop until the very end. "Manoranjan ek IPL ka match hai... jab tak scene poora shoot nahin hota, entertainment chalta rehta hai," he shared. This to and fro of energy ensures that even between takes, they remain immersed in the scene, keeping their performance alive and dynamic.

Actor's qualities He also praised Kumar's spontaneity Yadav also praised Kumar for his spontaneity on set. He said, "Akshay ji ki badi kamaal ki baat hai ki woh set pe hamesha kuch na kuch live khojte rehte hain," adding that this quality makes scenes feel more natural and engaging. He also spoke about their shared "sporty" mindset, which he believes plays a crucial role in their chemistry.

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