The big family mistakes hidden in 'Modern Family'

Though popular, Modern Family is not the best representation of real families. It is funny and relatable, yes, but sometimes, it's just not it. The show depicts life in an extended family, but half the time, it gets it all wrong. It simplifies issues that are too complicated to be simplified. Here are some things Modern Family gets wrong about families.

#1 Overemphasis on stereotypes We also feel that the show often falls back on stereotypes to add humor and drama. Characters are often shown in stereotypical roles, like the overbearing parent or the clueless dad. While we all love a good laugh, these roles don't reflect the diversity and complexity of real-life family roles. In reality, the roles of individuals within a family evolve over time.

#2 Simplified conflict resolution In Modern Family, conflicts are often resolved within a single episode. It is a nice and neat portrayal that doesn't seem realistic. How many times in our lives do we actually make up with someone after one heart-to-heart conversation? Real families may take days, even weeks, to resolve their issues. And, it takes the kind of communication skills and patience Modern Family often doesn't show.

#3 Lack of financial realism The financial realities of life shown in Modern Family are often far from realistic. Characters live comfortably without much talk about budgeting or financial stressors that so many families encounter every day. In real life, financial challenges are a big part of family life for so many, determining the choice of home, education, and lifestyle.