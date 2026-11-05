'Ramayana': What was cut from the shorter English version?

During an international interaction, the interviewer expressed disappointment over the absence of songs in the English version.

Kapoor humorously responded, "Well then, you should go and watch the Hindi version. They cut a good 30 minutes."

Pallavi added that some scenes from the movie were cut, too.

Yash explained, "The English version, because there are so many characters, people may not relate to it and understand it at this point in time. So, a collective decision was taken (to cut)."