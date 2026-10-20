What's the controversy surrounding 'Vaanmathi' song? 

"As a recording artiste I sang and did my lines in the song and haven't been aware of any of the plagiarized portions in the song until the legal notice / Instagram reel," Sripaada wrote.

"I wouldn't copy someone else's work and it is below my own musical integrity and dignity."

She added that she has known Singapore-based songwriter-producer Shabir Sulthan for a long time and trusts him to address this legally.