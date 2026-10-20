What's the controversy surrounding 'Vaanmathi' song?
What's the story
Acclaimed singer Chinmayi Sripaada has responded to a legal notice sent by Hindustani classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty. The notice alleged that portions of Chakraborty's 2015 performance at the Darbar Festival were used in the Tamil song Vaanmathi without her consent or credit. In an Instagram Story, Sripaada acknowledged receiving the notice and said she was unaware of any copying until now.
Statement
I trust song producer to address this legally: Sripaada
"As a recording artiste I sang and did my lines in the song and haven't been aware of any of the plagiarized portions in the song until the legal notice / Instagram reel," Sripaada wrote.
"I wouldn't copy someone else's work and it is below my own musical integrity and dignity."
She added that she has known Singapore-based songwriter-producer Shabir Sulthan for a long time and trusts him to address this legally.
Allegations
What were Chakraborty's claims?
Chakraborty alleged that a few verses from her 2015 performance at the Darbar Festival were used in Vaanmathi without permission or credit.
She expressed disappointment over the alleged plagiarism and claimed to have tried resolving the issue amicably before resorting to legal action.
The song has reportedly been removed from Sulthan's social media accounts now.
Artist profile
Who is Kaushiki Chakraborty?
Chakraborty, a renowned Indian classical vocalist, is known for her work in Hindustani classical music.
She belongs to the Patiala gharana and is the daughter of celebrated vocalist Ajoy Chakraborty.
Her repertoire includes khayal, thumri, dadra, and bhajan.
In 2005, she won the BBC Radio 3 Awards for World Music in the Asia-Pacific category.
Meanwhile, Sripaada is a known face in film music across industries.