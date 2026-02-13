LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / What's the 2019 rape case surrounding Aditya Pancholi
What's the 2019 rape case surrounding Aditya Pancholi
Aditya Pancholi has approached the Bombay HC

What's the 2019 rape case surrounding Aditya Pancholi

By Shreya Mukherjee
Feb 13, 2026
12:43 pm
What's the story

Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi has approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash a rape FIR filed against him in 2019. The actor's lawyer Prashant Patil argued that the complaint was lodged nearly 15 years after the alleged incident, questioning the delay, and called the allegations "malicious." The court heard Pancholi's petition on Thursday. A female Bollywood actor had accused the Saathi actor of rape.

Legal arguments

Pancholi's lawyer cited old Supreme Court judgment

Patil also cited the Supreme Court's Bhajan Lal judgment, which provides guidelines on when criminal proceedings can be thrown out. He told the court that before the first information report was registered, a person had met Pancholi and they have a recording of that meeting. This clip has been submitted before the court to support Pancholi's claim that the complaint was filed with wrongful intent.

Investigation delay

Complainant yet to appear for investigation

During the hearing, the public prosecutor informed the bench that the complainant had not appeared before the police for investigation despite 11 notices being sent to her. In light of this, the High Court issued a fresh notice directing her to appear on February 24, 2026, which is the next hearing date. The FIR was registered at Mumbai's Versova Police Station under IPC Section 376 (rape) and other sections.

Advertisement

Previous attempts

Pancholi had sought dismissal of FIR in 2022, too

This isn't the first time Pancholi has approached the court to quash an FIR. In 2022, he had also sought the dismissal of the FIR and a direction for police to inform him about the progress made in the probe into his case. Since 2019, he has maintained that he's been "falsely implicated" in this case.

Advertisement