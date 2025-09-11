What Mrs. Maisel teaches us about making it in comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel gives a rare insight into the world of stand-up, and all the nuances and challenges that come with it. The show follows Midge Maisel's struggles as she makes her way through the male-dominated comedy scene of the '50s and '60s. By focusing on her journey, it tells us what it takes to make it big in comedy: perseverance, originality, and adaptability.

#1 The importance of originality Originality is the key to comedy, as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel showcases. Midge's unique perspective and voice set her apart from the rest. Making fun of the experiences she has gone through herself, she relates to the audience, carving a niche for herself. This teaches budding comedians the value of having a unique style of their own to thrive in a cut-throat industry.

#2 Navigating rejection and criticism Rejection is a part and parcel of every comedian's career, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel depicts it so well. Midge hits rock bottom so many times but learns to use every criticism positively to better her craft. This particular element highlights that resilience is the name of the game for anyone wanting to make it in comedy; you fail, learn, and succeed.

#3 Building connections in the industry As we've seen through Midge's interactions with other performers and industry professionals, networking is crucial to advancing in a career in comedy. The relationships you establish could open doors to new opportunities and collaborations that might otherwise be inaccessible. The show highlights that building connections is the key to gaining visibility and credibility in the entertainment industry.