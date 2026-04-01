Wheelchair cricketer Khunti says Singh was down-to-earth at Ambani party

Khunti praises kindness at Ambani party

Khunti summed it up: "Being a superstar is one thing, but being a genuinely good human being is what makes you a real star."

The party itself was packed with celebs like Janhvi Kapoor and Veer Pahariya, plus cultural performances, and a cake-cutting at Vantara in Jamnagar, mixing tradition with some Bollywood sparkle.