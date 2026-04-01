Wheelchair cricketer Khunti says Singh was down-to-earth at Ambani party
Entertainment
Wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti had a memorable moment meeting Ranveer Singh at Anant Ambani's 31st birthday party in Jamnagar.
Khunti shared online how impressed he was by Ranveer's down-to-earth and respectful vibe, saying it really stuck with him.
Khunti praises kindness at Ambani party
Khunti summed it up: "Being a superstar is one thing, but being a genuinely good human being is what makes you a real star."
The party itself was packed with celebs like Janhvi Kapoor and Veer Pahariya, plus cultural performances, and a cake-cutting at Vantara in Jamnagar, mixing tradition with some Bollywood sparkle.