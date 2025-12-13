Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's 'Dacoit' teaser to drop soon
What's the story
The much-anticipated Hindi logo and teaser of the upcoming romantic action thriller Dacoit are set to be unveiled on December 18, reported Pinkvilla. The film stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, with the launch event scheduled to take place in Mumbai and Hyderabad.
Plot details
'Dacoit' follows a gripping revenge saga
Dacoit tells the story of a man who seeks revenge after being wrongfully imprisoned. After escaping from jail, he returns to confront the woman who betrayed him. Caught between his thirst for vengeance and his duty to protect her husband, he drags her into a world filled with crime, deceit, and betrayal. The film is slated to hit theaters on March 19, 2026, and will face competition from major releases like Toxic and Dhurandhar 2.
Cast details
'Dacoit' features an ensemble cast
Apart from Sesh and Thakur, Dacoit also stars veteran actor Prakash Raj. The film's ensemble cast includes filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla. Meanwhile, Dacoit was set to release on Christmas 2025, but was pushed to next year due to an injury sustained by Sesh, delaying filming.