Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's 'Dacoit' teaser to drop soon

Plot details

'Dacoit' follows a gripping revenge saga

Dacoit tells the story of a man who seeks revenge after being wrongfully imprisoned. After escaping from jail, he returns to confront the woman who betrayed him. Caught between his thirst for vengeance and his duty to protect her husband, he drags her into a world filled with crime, deceit, and betrayal. The film is slated to hit theaters on March 19, 2026, and will face competition from major releases like Toxic and Dhurandhar 2.