When is James Gunn's 'Supergirl' teaser coming? 

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming film Supergirl is set to be released this week, James Gunn , who oversees the DCU, has confirmed. The movie will feature Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El in her own solo adventure, which is a first for Supergirl since 1984. It is part of DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

Character introduction Alcock's Supergirl was introduced in 'Superman' According to Comicbook.com, the rumored date of arrival is Thursday (December 11), and the clip will run with Avatar 3 screening. Alcock made her DCU debut in the 2025 film Superman, where she appeared as Supergirl. Toward the end, we see Kara arriving at the Fortress of Solitude to retrieve her dog Krypto, who will also appear in her solo film. The Supergirl cast wrapped up principal photography in May 2025 under director Craig Gillespie and writer Ana Nogueira.

Comic adaptation 'Supergirl' film inspired by 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' The Supergirl film is based on the popular comic series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. This adaptation will offer a grittier take on Krypton's last daughter. King, who co-created DC Studios's Lanterns, also contributed to the movie's development as a creative architect. The film will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.